Quick Takes: Bad Bunny in WWE, AEW's Sammy Guevara, Cesaro's Singles Push, More

Credit: WWE.com

Even with WrestleMania 37 not getting underway until April 10, WWE has done an effective job lately of setting the stage for what fans can expect to see in the buildup to The Show of Shows. One person who is bound to be a big part of it is none other than Bad Bunny.

Spotify's No. 1 artist in 2020 initially appeared at January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view and has continued to make appearances on Raw alongside Damian Priest. Not only has his recent role garnered some mainstream attention, but it's also benefited the former NXT North American champion right out of the gate.

Before Bad Bunny likely steps in the ring at WrestleMania, fans have Elimination Chamber to look forward to Feb. 21. Two huge Chamber matches were announced for the event this past week, both with major 'Mania implications.

Over in All Elite Wrestling, Sammy Guevara had the wrestling world talking coming out of Wednesday's Dynamite when he quit Inner Circle. The moment marked the culmination of a lengthy character arc for him and seemed to indicate that a babyface run is in his immediate future.

The Spanish God's potential as a fan favorite will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest alliance and an explanation for why Cesaro must win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match. Other topics include the AEW World Women's Championship Eliminator tournament and last-minute predictions for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.