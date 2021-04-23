Report: Kings' De'Aaron Fox Expected to Miss 10-14 Days in Health Protocols

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox will miss at least the next 10-14 days after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Fox, 23, has averaged a career-high 25.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the 24-35 Kings, who are 12th in the Western Conference.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft has played all four of his NBA seasons with the Kings. He's emerged as the face of a franchise that's looking for its first playoff appearance since 2006.

Getting to the postseason behind Fox is certainly feasible. At his peak, he's a sensational player, as best evidenced by his 43-point, 13-assist, four-steal night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 17.

However, the Kings' team defense has held them back. Sacramento ranks last in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference, with the team also allowing the second-most points per game.

But the Fox-led offense has been able to keep the Kings competitive this season, even if they're still fighting an uphill battle to qualify for the postseason.

Without him, the Kings will turn to rookie Tyrese Haliburton at point guard. The Iowa State product, who was the No. 11 overall pick in the NBA draft, has averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game this year.