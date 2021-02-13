No. 19 Creighton Upsets No. 5 Villanova Behind Marcus Zegarowski's 25 Points

John Peterson/Associated Press

No. 5 Villanova suffered just its third loss of the year Saturday but by far its worst of the season.

The No. 19 Creighton Blue Jays took down the Wildcats, 86-70, at CHI Health Center as the high-scoring Nova offense struggled to defend in the second half. The Wildcats' biggest defeat this year before Saturday came in a 70-59 loss to St. John's on Feb. 3.

Creighton shot 59.3 percent from the field in the win as Marcus Zegarowski poured in a game-high 25 points.

