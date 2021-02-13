    No. 19 Creighton Upsets No. 5 Villanova Behind Marcus Zegarowski's 25 Points

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 14, 2021

    Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) drives to the basket against Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    John Peterson/Associated Press

    No. 5 Villanova suffered just its third loss of the year Saturday but by far its worst of the season.

    The No. 19 Creighton Blue Jays took down the Wildcats, 86-70, at CHI Health Center as the high-scoring Nova offense struggled to defend in the second half. The Wildcats' biggest defeat this year before Saturday came in a 70-59 loss to St. John's on Feb. 3.

    Creighton shot 59.3 percent from the field in the win as Marcus Zegarowski poured in a game-high 25 points.

         

