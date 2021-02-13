Lakers' LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma Warned for Violating NBA's Anti-Flopping Rules

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA has warned Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and forward Kyle Kuzma after they violated the league's anti-flopping policy during L.A.'s 115-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

James' flop occurred after Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks slightly touched him while going up for a defensive rebound late in the second quarter. James got the call and made a pair of free throws.

As for Kuzma, the former Utah star fell to the ground and slid out of bounds as Brooks spun and attempted a short jumper in the fourth quarter:

Brooks was not called for a foul.

The league instituted an "anti-flopping rule" before the 2012-13 season. An explanation from the NBA regarding the rule reads as follows in part:

"The main factor in determining whether a player committed a flop is whether his physical reaction to contact with another player is inconsistent with what would have been expected given the force or direction of the contact.

"For example, a player will be considered to have committed a 'flop' if he falls to the floor following minimal contact or lunges in a direction different from the direction of the contact.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The determination of whether a player has violated the flopping rule will be made by the League following video review of the play. (Game officials will not make determinations about flopping during games.)"

The first violation brings about a warning, with additional violations (up to four more) resulting in a series of rising fines up to $30,000. A sixth violation could cause an increased fine or suspension.