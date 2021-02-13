Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Declares for 2021 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Don Wright/Associated Press

Veteran NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan is going to try his hand at professional lacrosse.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hogan has declared for the 2021 Premier League Lacrosse Draft that will be held on March 25.

Hogan has experience as a lacrosse player from his college days at Penn State. He started every game for the Nittany Lions in 2007 and 2009, leading the team in goals (29) and points (34) during the latter campaign.

After graduating from Penn State in 2010 with one year of eligibility remaining stemming from an injury he suffered two years earlier, Hogan played college football at Monmouth as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Hogan appeared in five games for the New York Jets in 2020 before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury in October. The Jets waived him in December.

Hogan spent his first two seasons in the NFL bouncing around practice squads before finally getting an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. The New Jersey native is best known for his three-year run with the New England Patriots from 2016 to 2018 that included two Super Bowl wins.

In his first year with the Patriots, Hogan's 17.9 yards per reception was tied with DeSean Jackson for best in the NFL. He had two 100-yard receiving games in the postseason, including a career-high 180 yards in the 2016 AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.