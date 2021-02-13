CM Punk Says a Match vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in WWE 'Would've Been Short'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

A dream match between CM Punk and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin never happened in WWE despite being teased at times, but Punk has a good idea of how that match would have gone.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Friday, Punk was asked for this thoughts on a match against Austin had it occurred. In response, Punk responded: "Would've been short. GTS, 1 2 3."

Although Punk hasn't wrestled a match since the 2014 Royal Rumble, it is clear that professional wrestling still runs through his veins based on his response.

In reality, an Austin vs. Punk match likely would have been one of the biggest angles and bouts in WWE history for multiple reasons. Both Punk and Austin are known for their sharp-tongued promo ability, but Punk is straight edge, while The Texas Rattlesnake is famous for pounding beers while celebrating his victories.

WWE even played off that fact during a backstage interaction between Punk and Austin on a 2011 episode of Raw.

The following year, Punk and Austin took part in an interview segment with Jim Ross to hype the WWE '13 video game.

In both instances, there was electricity in the air, and it was apparent that a true rivalry between Punk and Austin would have been something special. It also would have marked Austin's long-awaited return to action after his retirement at WrestleMania 19.

Ultimately, the match never happened, as Punk left wrestling in 2014 and Austin remained retired. With Punk not pushing for a wrestling return and the 56-year-old Austin seemingly happy in retirement, it is unlikely the match will ever happen.

Instead, fans will be left to wonder what could have been had two of the greatest talkers and characters in WWE history locked horns in the squared circle.

