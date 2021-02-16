    Magic's Cole Anthony out Until After All-Star Break Because of Rib Injury

    Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is the latest player on the team dealing with a significant injury that will keep him out of action. 

    Per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, the Magic announced Anthony suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right rib and will be out until after the All-Star break. 

    Anthony has missed each of the past three games with what was listed as a sprained shoulder. He was originally injured in Orlando's 106-97 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 9.

    Orlando's roster has been decimated by injuries so far this season. Anthony, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Al-Farouq Aminu are among the players currently unable to play. 

    The Magic selected Anthony out of North Carolina with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's been thrust into a large role after Fultz suffered a torn ACL, averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25 appearances as a rookie.

    Anthony missed six weeks during his only college campaign with the Tar Heels after undergoing knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in December 2019.

    More recently, he suffered a shoulder injury during a Feb. 9 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Michael Carter-Williams will take over as the starting point guard with Anthony out. Chasson Randle should see some more minutes in the backcourt rotation, as well.

