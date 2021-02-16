Ranking the Odds for All 6 Superstars in the 2021 Raw Elimination Chamber Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre has taken on all challengers in the past year as WWE champion, but he will be facing several at once at Sunday's Elimination Chamber.

The Scottish Warrior is set to defend his title inside the steel structure against five Superstars who have all held the world title previously.

Among the entrants are the man who dethroned McIntyre last year, the champion's former best friend, and other threats to the Scot's reign.

Who is most likely to come out of the brutal cage match with the WWE title around their waist? Let's take a look at all six competitors and rank their chances.