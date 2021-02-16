Ranking the Odds for All 6 Superstars in the 2021 Raw Elimination Chamber Match

Ranking the Odds for All 6 Superstars in the 2021 Raw Elimination Chamber MatchFebruary 16, 2021
Drew McIntyre has taken on all challengers in the past year as WWE champion, but he will be facing several at once at Sunday's Elimination Chamber.
The Scottish Warrior is set to defend his title inside the steel structure against five Superstars who have all held the world title previously.
Among the entrants are the man who dethroned McIntyre last year, the champion's former best friend, and other threats to the Scot's reign.
Who is most likely to come out of the brutal cage match with the WWE title around their waist? Let's take a look at all six competitors and rank their chances.
6. Jeff Hardy
Since being drafted to Raw in October, Jeff Hardy hasn't had the most fortunate run.
For the most part, The Charismatic Enigma has had little to do other than going back to the well of feuding with Elias with varying degrees of success.
There's good reason to believe Hardy may not even compete in Sunday's match. Braun Strowman is looking for a spot in the chamber he feels he's entitled to, and the veteran is the most likely sacrificial lamb.
While Hardy is a great wrestler and a former world champion, there is nothing to suggest he is going to win on Sunday.
5. Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston wasn't supposed to be in Sunday's match until The Miz gave up his spot.
Whether WWE had that angle planned all along is unknown. Either the swerve was in the works from the start or the company realized it makes no sense for Mr. Money in the Bank to compete while he still has the briefcase.
Whatever the case, Kingston joined the list of entrants by defeating The A-Lister on Monday's Raw. However, The New Day member has unfinished his business with Mustafa Ali.
Since Ali was replaced in the 2019 Elimination Chamber match by Kingston, who went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Retribution could well spoil this for the former titleholder.
Kingston could also be a target for Strowman to take out prior to the match.
4. AJ Styles
AJ Styles has Omos by his side, which is the one factor edging him into fourth place on our list. With someone that imposing in his corner who could provide an advantage, he has more of a shot to win than if he were on his own.
Unfortunately for The Phenomenal One, that's about all there is to talk about with his chances.
The multi-time former champion is supremely skilled in the ring and more than capable of winning the title on any given night, but there's no storyline reason to put the belt on him at the moment.
Styles lost his shot at the title at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December and hasn't had much of a focal point since then. It seems more as though WWE doesn't have a solid idea of what to do with him.
Stranger things have happened, but don't be surprised if he is there purely to make up the numbers.
3. Randy Orton
The scary thought about Randy Orton competing isn't what he can do within the Elimination Chamber or the dark magic he may bring to negate The Fiend's presence haunting him, it's the idea that he might win.
The Viper dethroned McIntyre at Hell in a Cell in October, but it's his feud with Bray Wyatt that puts the Scot's title in jeopardy this weekend.
At the 2017 Elimination Chamber, Wyatt beat John Cena to claim the WWE title and set up Royal Rumble winner Orton to take the belt at WrestleMania 33. This proves the company isn't adverse at making a title change this close to The Show of Shows.
Also, it seems Orton and Wyatt are set to fight yet again at WrestleMania 37. The company clearly values this pairing and considers it interesting and strong enough to put it in a prominent spot at the biggest show of the year.
With that in mind, WWE may want to give it even more juice by adding the WWE Championship into the story, even at the expense of others.
2. Sheamus
Sheamus won the Gauntlet match on Raw to ensure he is the last competitor to enter the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, giving him a distinct advantage.
The Celtic Warrior also has a storyline reason for winning. If he captured the WWE title, it would give McIntyre an obstacle to overcome, rather than heading into WrestleMania 37 as a dominant champion.
There are no obvious alternatives for the Scot to fight on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and since Sheamus and McIntyre have chemistry and a legitimate friendship, there's enough there to justify this match. Giving the belt to the Irishman would be more about setting up a babyface pop than anything else.
That's important to note because McIntyre never got his crowning moment in front of the fans when he beat Brock Lesnar in an empty arena in 2020.
If the Scot wins the title back by dethroning Sheamus in front of even just a limited crowd at Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11, it will be some measure of consolation.
1. Drew McIntyre
Even with the odds stacked against him, McIntyre is still the smart pick to walk out of Elimination Chamber with the title.
The idea of Sheamus winning just for McIntyre to win it back at WrestleMania makes sense, but it may not be what WWE has planned. Men's Rumble winner Edge has still to select his opponent for The Show of Shows, for instance.
With so much up in the air, we should trust the facts of McIntyre's win-loss record. Outside of the hiccup when he dropped the belt to Orton and almost immediately won it back, the Scot has been extremely successful this past year.
McIntyre has overcome Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and others, and he's gone through an Ambulance match, Hell in a Cell, TLC and several gimmicks, so no one should back against him coming through the Elimination Chamber without his title in hand.
