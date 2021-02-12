Roman Reigns to Defend WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns to Defend WWE Universal Title at Elimination ChamberFebruary 13, 2021
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, Feb. 21, against a to-be-determined opponent.
The winner of that night's Elimination Chamber match will take on Reigns later that evening.
Jey Uso and Kevin Owens are two of the six known participants following a declaration from Adam Pearce:
Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will join them after beating Rey Mysterio Jr. and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match:
Daniel Bryan and Cesaro own the final two spots after winning a tag team match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode:
Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for nearly six months after winning it at Payback last August.
