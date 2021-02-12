    Roman Reigns to Defend WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2021

    Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, Feb. 21, against a to-be-determined opponent.

    The winner of that night's Elimination Chamber match will take on Reigns later that evening.

    Jey Uso and Kevin Owens are two of the six known participants following a declaration from Adam Pearce:

    Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will join them after beating Rey Mysterio Jr. and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match:

    Daniel Bryan and Cesaro own the final two spots after winning a tag team match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode:

    Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for nearly six months after winning it at Payback last August. 

