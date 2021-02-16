The Most Mind-Boggling Stats in Men's College Basketball This Season

0 of 5

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The NCAA's early bracket reveal over the weekend didn't exactly unearth a treasure trove of surprises. Gonzaga was first, Baylor was second, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the No. 1 seeds, and so on.

There's plenty of season left, and shockers are always possible. But unless you have a lot of faith in Cinderellas, you may have to look elsewhere for your college basketball intrigue as we head toward the most unconventional tourney in a generation or more.

Here's an idea: the mind-boggling statistics some of these teams and players are putting up.

Wherever team dominance exists, statistical dominance tends to follow. This applies to the nation's top programs, but it extends elsewhere, too.

Take a look at some of the most eye-popping numbers around college basketball this season.