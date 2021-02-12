NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers, Thunder, Pistons 'Open for Business' at Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Expect to hear plenty of trade talk surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, those three clubs are "open for business" to varying degrees though some of their younger prospects may be tough to pry away. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously noted the New Orleans Pelicans are open to trade talks for Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick as the league's sellers begin to plot a course forward.

Amick added the Atlanta Hawks are willing to listen to offers on forward John Collins after the two sides were unable to reach a contract extension over the offseason. The Wake Forest product is scheduled to hit restricted free agency this summer.

As for the Cavs, Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee and Taurean Prince could all become attractive options for contenders at the deadline. Drummond's max contract expires this year, and with the center averaging 17.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, could look extremely valuable on the trade block. Especially with Cleveland's Jarrett Allen behind him on the depth chart.

The Pistons, meanwhile, feature the expiring contracts of shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Wayne Ellington and Frank Jackson. Blake Griffin is under contract through 2022, but his average salary of $34.2 million per year may be tough for teams to absorb.

Oklahoma City has been one of the more active teams on the trade market since last year and has already stockpiled draft picks for the next several years. That could give the team a little leeway if the there's a bigger deal to be made at the deadline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With the NBA postseason featuring a play-in tournament this year, more teams may be willing to add at the deadline than ever before. It remains to be seen how—and how soon—that will impact the trade market.