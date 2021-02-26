7 Feuds for Edge's 2021 WWE Run Other Than Roman Reigns

7 Feuds for Edge's 2021 WWE Run Other Than Roman ReignsFebruary 26, 2021
The stage is set. Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and has challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.
This is certain to be a special match and feud that will build all the way to WrestleMania 37.
However, after WWE tells that story, what's next for The Rated-R Superstar? Whether he wins or loses the biggest match he has had since returning to the company, the tale has to go beyond just one match with The Head of the Table.
So many men would be perfectly suited to feud with the legend. At 47, Edge knows he is nearing the end of his career, and he will want to make the most of it. He will want to fight the absolute best on major stages.
By challenging Reigns, the veteran may be bound to SmackDown for the future, but WWE has shown before that brands don't stop wrestlers from challenging who they want to face.
That means there is a chance The Rated-R Superstar could go to NXT and face the likes of Pete Dunne, Adam Cole or Johnny Gargano. He could head to Raw and take a shot at AJ Styles. SmackDown presents him a wealth of possibilities including Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins.
There are many fantastic options for him, and WWE just needs to decide what would work best.
The following are seven rivalries Edge must have before he retires.
NXT Standouts: Pete Dunne, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano
In a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H made clear that Edge wanted to compete in NXT. However, it was less clear who The Rated-R Superstar would want to face on the black-and-gold brand.
A trio of names stand out as the most interesting. The first is a man he has already confronted, Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight is an opportunist and an in-ring torturer, known for snapping fingers. Edge could truly put him over as the future of the business.
Another potential name would be Adam Cole. The longest-reigning NXT champion, he has done it all in NXT but still seems content remaining a part of the black-and-gold brand. He and Edge could have an incredible contest on any stage.
Finally, perhaps the most exciting story to tell outside the ring would be facing off with Johnny Gargano. The NXT North American champion is as ridiculous a heel as NXT has seen, but he absolutely competes in the ring.
Perhaps it could also set up for him to wrestle alongside his wife, NXT announcer Beth Phoenix. Edge and Phoenix vs. Gargano and Candice LeRae would be a moment The Rated-R Superstar is likely pining for.
AJ Styles
While Edge seems to be working primarily on SmackDown, there is one story that needs to happen at some point before he retires.
A rivalry with AJ Styles would be a fantastic pairing that would bring out the best in both men.
The Phenomenal One is arguably wrestling at the peak of his career right now. He is an incredible athlete who can craft a complete story in the ring. He even managed to give Shane McMahon one of the best matches of his career.
With The Rated-R Superstar wanting to make every last moment of this run special, he and Styles could have one for the ages. Even though Edge had his Greatest Wrestling Match Ever with Randy Orton, he and The Phenomenal One will likely be able to top it.
Add in their character dynamics, both opportunists with different mindsets, and this is a recipe for success. Whether Omos is protecting Styles at that time or not, this is one money match WWE might just want to save for WrestleMania.
Sami Zayn
A battle of Canadians, Sami Zayn vs. Edge is a battle that WWE has to be considering.
The self-proclaimed "Master Strategist" has been finding ways to win that rival, if not exceed, the greatest tricks The Rated-R Superstar has pulled.
The story would be easy to tell as the veteran tries to push Zayn to a higher level, while The Great Liberator refuses to accept that a man a decade older than him could ever fairly beat him.
It would be an entertaining story, and the matches would be special. He may not always get the chance to show it, but Zayn can bring it with the best. He makes his opponents look incredible, and there will be times when Edge needs competitors who make him look better.
This writes itself, especially if Edge remains on the blue brand. He has so many interesting opponents on SmackDown, and Zayn is just the first.
Post-WrestleMania 37, this would be an ideal matchup for The Rated-R Superstar.
Daniel Bryan
Who wouldn't want a match with Daniel Bryan?
One of the greatest to step into a ring, The Yes Man is special, and Edge knows it. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), this is a match the veteran is pushing for.
The two men see the business in a way few others can. They are wrestler's wrestlers, the kind of talent that brings it all every time in the ring. They can tell incredible stories outside of it as well, but it is their passion and drive that would make this special.
Both have incredible stories of overcoming the odds and returning from retirement, and they have so many wonderful matches in their history that no one could question they are WWE Hall of Fame headliners.
While both are playing faces now, either could be the heel in this rivalry. Neither would even need to, based on their ability to sell any dynamic. If both are after the Universal Championship, they would fight with everything they had to make this match special.
At the end of the day, Bryan is an all-time great. He is likely on his own last run, just like Edge, so both will want to go out on a high note. Before the end comes, though, they need to have one incredible match together.
Seth Rollins
Edge and Seth Rollins have history.
In 2014, when a return to action for Edge was still a distant dream, The Architect attacked The Rated-R Superstar and threatened to break his neck. This set up John Cena to reinstate The Authority, leading to another year of heels dominating WWE.
This history has lingered for the perfect moment, and now is the right time to deliver. WWE has a story to tell with Rollins and Edge that could define SmackDown for months. It almost feels too good for the company to mess up.
The Messiah has found his role as the man who will right WWE, finding only more motivation following the birth of his daughter with partner Becky Lynch. He and Edge both have wrestling families to support. It is just that different mindsets define them.
Rollins is one of the best of the modern era, while Edge is one of the greats from the past and has kept himself in great shape. As with most feuds involving The Messiah, it is likely to run for many months and in many different directions.
Ultimately, this will likely be the feud that defines Edge's remaining years in WWE. The story is clearly set. The future is in executing that plan.