7 Feuds for Edge's 2021 WWE Run Other Than Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE.com

The stage is set. Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and has challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

This is certain to be a special match and feud that will build all the way to WrestleMania 37.

However, after WWE tells that story, what's next for The Rated-R Superstar? Whether he wins or loses the biggest match he has had since returning to the company, the tale has to go beyond just one match with The Head of the Table.

So many men would be perfectly suited to feud with the legend. At 47, Edge knows he is nearing the end of his career, and he will want to make the most of it. He will want to fight the absolute best on major stages.

By challenging Reigns, the veteran may be bound to SmackDown for the future, but WWE has shown before that brands don't stop wrestlers from challenging who they want to face.

That means there is a chance The Rated-R Superstar could go to NXT and face the likes of Pete Dunne, Adam Cole or Johnny Gargano. He could head to Raw and take a shot at AJ Styles. SmackDown presents him a wealth of possibilities including Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins.

There are many fantastic options for him, and WWE just needs to decide what would work best.

The following are seven rivalries Edge must have before he retires.