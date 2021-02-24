New Stars Trending Towards a Big 2021 in WWE and AEW

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Every year, new stars emerge in wrestling. It is a happy inevitability. Each division is graced with new names who are willing to do anything to get noticed.

This year is special because it sees two major promotions on major United States network television. WWE and All Elite Wrestling need to be at their best to compete. While AEW cannot match WWE's heights of popularity, the company has plenty of fuel to divert attention, especially on Wednesday.

With so much to look forward to, it's time to consider which stars will lead the charge in 2021. What talent in WWE and AEW will take the leap from reliable to successful? Could we see a fresh act emerge as a future megastar?

The women's divisions are rife with opportunity. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair stole the show at the WWE Royal Rumble, Dr. Britt Baker has yet to reach her peak in AEW, and plenty of young talent including Red Velvet seems ready to make the big leap.

The tag team divisions may not have the same energy as years past, but the talent is still there. Rey and Dominik Mysterio are set for a story they will never forget, while MSK look to set a new standard in NXT. Jurassic Express and The Acclaimed have the potential to be the new standard-bearers in AEW.

The men's division will always have the biggest spotlight; some will just want that light more. Bobby Lashley looks poised to win his first WWE title, while Damian Priest has set himself up for success. "Hangman" Adam Page and Rey Fenix are at the top of their game in AEW.

These stars are just a few of the many vital members of WWE and AEW who should take a leap forward in a monumental 2021.