The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber

Credit: WWE.com

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber was a unique show built on the promise of opportunities. So many had a chance to rewrite their future on The Road to WrestleMania. However, that also left plenty of chances that stars failed to earn.

It was a night when wins and losses were larger than just one night. The Grandest Stage of Them All lingered over WWE, with its sign looking down upon the talent in every match.

The Elimination Chamber matches were especially important. Many of the top men worthy of a title shot on SmackDown stepped inside the structure, and some truly showed out. Cesaro and Daniel Bryan went almost all the way.

The WWE Championship was also on the line, with Drew McIntyre having to defend against five former WWE champions: Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles and Randy Orton. While he held strong against the field, he was not ready for what came next.

Other big moments included Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler facing Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a competitive clash, and Bobby Lashley having to put his title on the line against Riddle and John Morrison.

The real winners and losers of this show are the ones who will take this moment to WrestleMania and those who missed out on a major spotlight in the blink of an eye.