Ravens' Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed at Gunpoint After Leaving LAX on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California after being followed from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel Tuesday night.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Friday nobody was hurt and Smith provided details of the incident to the team.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe," the Ravens said in a statement.

No further details were immediately released by Smith or the Ravens.

The 32-year-old California native has spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft.

He recorded 27 total tackles, one pass defended and no interceptions across 11 appearances in 2020 while dealing with hip, knee, ankle, back, groin and rib injuries.

Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million extension in January for the 2021 season.

"Very happy about that," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Jimmy's been a long-time Raven. He's a very good player still. ... I know he's happy here. Obviously us, the organization, the team, the coaches, we feel very good about that and really respect his play. We're excited that it's going to continue."

The University of Colorado product was a part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII-winning team at the end of the 2012 season.