    Ravens' Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed at Gunpoint After Leaving LAX on Tuesday

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Ravens' Jimmy Smith (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Ravens defeated the Eagles 30-28. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California after being followed from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel Tuesday night. 

    Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Friday nobody was hurt and Smith provided details of the incident to the team.

    "We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe," the Ravens said in a statement.

    No further details were immediately released by Smith or the Ravens.

    The 32-year-old California native has spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft.

    He recorded 27 total tackles, one pass defended and no interceptions across 11 appearances in 2020 while dealing with hip, knee, ankle, back, groin and rib injuries.

    Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million extension in January for the 2021 season.

    "Very happy about that," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Jimmy's been a long-time Raven. He's a very good player still. ... I know he's happy here. Obviously us, the organization, the team, the coaches, we feel very good about that and really respect his play. We're excited that it's going to continue."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The University of Colorado product was a part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII-winning team at the end of the 2012 season.

    Related

      Ravens' Smith, family safe after gunpoint robbery

      Ravens' Smith, family safe after gunpoint robbery
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens' Smith, family safe after gunpoint robbery

      Jamison Hensley
      via ESPN.com

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring

      Fritz Pollard Alliance: Chris Doyle’s hire ‘a failure of leadership’; he left Iowa after being accused of racist remarks

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏

      @SOBO55 explains why granting J.J. Watt his release was the best scenario for all parties involved ➡️

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence Better Than Luck? 🤔

      @GDavenport explains why Trevor Lawrence’s ceiling is higher than the former No. 1 overall pick 📲

      Lawrence Better Than Luck? 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence Better Than Luck? 🤔

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report