Kevin Owens Talks WWE WrestleMania 37 Stunt; Angle on Styles and Cedric

Owens Wants to Do Big Stunt at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens is known for taking some big bumps, and he has his sights set on what would be perhaps the biggest of his career at WrestleMania 37.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, KO expressed his desire to jump off the pirate ship located inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

"No, I want to do it. I can't promise people that I'm going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever. But, I can promise everybody that I'm gonna try as much as possible to do it. I'll do my best. I'll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone's ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship."

WrestleMania was supposed to emanate from Raymond James Stadium last year, but it was moved to the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE altered its plans in order to hold WrestleMania 37 there in April, however, and Owens is excited to possibly top what he did at WrestleMania 36.

WWE managed to squeeze the WrestleMania sign into the Performance Center last year, and KO made the most of it by diving off the sign and onto Seth Rollins through a table.

Owens has been doing some death-defying stunts lately as well, including getting thrown off a platform and through some tables by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He has jumped off a forklift and onto Reigns through a table.

KO hasn't been able to beat Reigns for the Universal Championship yet, but he has been a huge part of SmackDown in recent months and figures to have a match of some significance at WrestleMania.

Regardless of who is opponent is, it is clear that KO wants to create a true WrestleMania moment for himself in Tampa.

Angle Talks McMahon's Feelings on Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle launched his debut edition of The Kurt Angle Show podcast this week, and in it he revealed a lot of previously unknown information about WWE presently and in the past.

At one point, Angle discussed AJ Styles, who he previously worked with quite often in TNA. Styles made the move to WWE in 2016 and has been far more successful than most expected, winning the WWE Championship on two occasions.

During his show (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Angle discussed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's feelings about The Phenomenal One.

"You know Vince, I was told, Vince, when he met up with AJ after AJ won the world title, Vince went to him and said, 'I wish I would have hired you 10 years ago,' and that is that, " Angle said. "That tells you exactly how Vince feels about AJ. AJ is a star. He is, you know, when he came in the WWE, at that particular time, he was the No. 1 top best wrestler in the world. The best performer. Just from a wrestling standpoint, he was the top guy."

WWE steered clear of former TNA wrestlers for quite some time, so when the company brought in Styles, it was unclear what level he would be able to reach.

Styles received a massive crowd reaction when he debuted as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble and quickly entered into a program with Chris Jericho. Then, just about eight months into his WWE tenure, Styles beat Dean Ambrose to become WWE champion.

In addition to being a two-time WWE champ, Styles has held the United States and Intercontinental Championships. He has also had a marquee singles match at each WrestleMania he has been a part of, with his opponents being Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

Even though he didn't make his WWE debut until he was 38 years old, Styles has firmly established himself as one of the company's top stars, and WWE is making up for lost time after not signing him as soon as it should have.

Angle Reveals That Cedric Was Punished by WWE

Another topic that was discussed on this week's The Kurt Angle Show involved Hurt Business member and reigning Raw Tag Team champion Cedric Alexander.

Angle divulged that Alexander was essentially punished for "a good half-year" after not following orders from McMahon before finally getting back on the chairman's good side (h/t Phillip Hendrix of Ringside News).

"You look at what they have been doing with Alexander, the Hurt Business," Angle said. "You know, he got in a little trouble last year. He didn't do something that Vince wanted him to do, and you know, if you don't listen to your boss, things could get a little bit, you know, depressing for you, and he didn't listen the one night, and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so, he should have listened.

"That is his job, it's to listen to Vince and do what Vince tells you to do, and he didn't do that. So, I thought, 'Wow, this kid's career is over,' you know, when that happened, and Vince eventually gave him another chance."



Alexander was in the midst of a singles push in 2019 and seemed to be trending toward beating Styles for the United States Championship, but AJ beat him at Clash of Champions and then again on Raw.

Cedric wasn't used much for several months after that, but he resurfaced last year as part of a rivalry alongside Ricochet and Apollo Crews against The Hurt Business.

After The Hurt Business attempted to recruit Alexander multiple times, he finally turned on Ricochet and joined the group in September.

Alexander has enjoyed a great deal of success as part of The Hurt Business, including teaming with Shelton Benjamin to beat New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

It has been a bumpy road for Alexander to get to this point, but he has finally established himself and may be in line for a big WrestleMania match.

