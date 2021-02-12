Harrison Barnes Trade Rumors: Kings Not Interested in Dealing Forward

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With the Sacramento Kings on the fringes of playoff contention in the Western Conference, they are reportedly looking to keep Harrison Barnes.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are considering being buyers at the trade deadline and "have no interest" in moving Barnes at this point.

Barnes has been a popular name in trade circles, with Amick listing the Boston Celtics among the teams that would likely be interested in acquiring the 28-year-old.

Boston could be a significant factor in any trade talk during the season by virtue of having a $28.5 million trade exception from the sign-and-trade agreement that sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets during the offseason.

Barnes is in the second season of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed in June 2019. The North Carolina alumnus is owed a total $38.6 million over the next two years after the 2020-21 campaign.

Unfortunately for those teams that want to pursue Barnes, Sacramento has moved up to ninth place in the Western Conference with seven wins in its past nine games.

The Kings are only 12-12 overall, but the expanded postseason format gives additional opportunities to fringe contenders. They would currently be part of the play-in tournament against the No. 8 Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento hasn't made the playoffs or had a winning record since the 2005-06 season.

Barnes has been instrumental in the team's recent surge. He is averaging 18.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past nine games dating back to Jan. 22.