Texans' Cal McNair: Deshaun Watson's Future Subject of 'A Lot of Misinformation'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair addressed quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the franchise on Friday.

While speaking to reporters about the release of defensive end J.J. Watt, McNair was asked about the trade rumors surrounding Watson. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McNair responded with the following: "There is a lot of misinformation out there, I'll leave it at that. Today we want to focus on J.J. Deshaun is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan, and we'll leave that."

Schefter (h/t ESPN's Sarah Barshop) reported last month that Watson was unhappy that the Texans didn't include him in the general manager hiring process before hiring former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM.

Schefter later reported that Watson formally asked the Texans for a trade.

Even if the media has accurately portrayed the issues between Watson and the Texans, it is understandable why McNair is trying to downplay it.

Watson is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, and it could be crippling to the franchise if it loses him.

Watson is just 25 years old and four years into his NFL career. He has already led the Texans to the playoffs twice and been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

The former Clemson standout is coming off his best statistical season to date as well. Although the Texans went just 4-12 in 2020, Watson completed 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 4,823 yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Trading Watson is likely a last resort for the Texans, but if it comes down to Watson holding out and refusing to play, Houston needs to keep his trade value as high as possible.

Given the fact that the Detroit Lions received two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the price tag on Watson figures to be astronomical should Houston begin fielding offers.

The Texans are under no obligation to trade Watson, though, since he signed an extension last year and is signed through 2025.

As bad as Houston was last season, having a quarterback of Watson's caliber under center means it may not be far away from returning to playoff contention with a few tweaks.

Trading Watson would essentially send the Texans into full-on rebuild mode, however, which likely isn't something McNair wants to sell to the Houston fanbase right now.