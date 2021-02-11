    7 Negro Leagues Recommended by SABR to Be Reclassified to Major League Status

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    FILE - In this file photo taken Feb. 11, 2005, Buck O'Neil talks about playing in the Negro League in front of a statue of himself at the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. Major League Baseball plays its annual All-Star game Tuesday, July 10, 2012, the museum will likely have experienced a significant windfall, financially and in terms of awareness, possibly ensuring its future for years to come. O'Neil, the late Kansas City Monarchs star and one of the museum's founders, traveled the world telling stories of the game's great black players. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    In the wake of Major League Baseball's decision to reclassify the Negro Leagues as majors, the Society for American Baseball Research has recommended seven different leagues for the status. 

    Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), SABR announced Thursday it is recommending big league status for "Negro National League I (1920-31), Negro National League II (1933-48), Negro American League (1937-48), Eastern Colored League (1923-28), American Negro League (1929), East-West League (1932) and Negro Southern League (1932)."

    MLB officially announced in December that Negro Leagues from the period of 1920-48 will be elevated to Major League status. 

    The move will make the approximately 3,400 players from those leagues part of MLB's historical record. All seven leagues that were included in MLB's announcement were recommended for their Major League status on Thursday. 

    According to the AP, notable players whose stats will be impacted if the leagues are given status include Willie Mays, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. 

    Mays, who currently ranks sixth on MLB's all-time home run list, would increase his total from 660 to 677. He hit 17 homers for the Birmingham Black Barons from 1948-50 prior to joining the New York Giants in 1951.

    Albert Pujols moved past Mays on the all-time homer list last year and has 662 in his career entering the 2021 season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Paige only had 28 wins during his MLB career but racked up 146 in 18 seasons in the Negro Leagues. Gibson hit .441 in 1943 as a member of the Homestead Grays. The MLB record for highest single-season batting average is .440 by Hugh Duffy in 1894. 

    MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau are currently reviewing SABR's recommendation before issuing a final decision. 

    Related

      Snell Laughs at Wendy's Roasting Rays for WS Decision 😶

      Snell Laughs at Wendy's Roasting Rays for WS Decision 😶
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Snell Laughs at Wendy's Roasting Rays for WS Decision 😶

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets Talking Kris Bryant Trade

      Mets and Cubs have resumed talks on potential Kris Bryant trade

      Report: Mets Talking Kris Bryant Trade
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Talking Kris Bryant Trade

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Friedman: Dodgers 'Definitely Noticed' Padres' Offseason Moves

      Friedman: Dodgers 'Definitely Noticed' Padres' Offseason Moves
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Friedman: Dodgers 'Definitely Noticed' Padres' Offseason Moves

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Win-Win MLB Trades 🤝

      @abbeymastracco puts together five deals that would make sense for both sides 📲

      Win-Win MLB Trades 🤝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Win-Win MLB Trades 🤝

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report