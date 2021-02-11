Harrison Barnes Says He's Focused on Kings amid Trade Rumors Before Deadline

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes doesn't want to discuss the rumors that have him hitting the road ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

In an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Barnes dodged conversation about his future Thursday, saying he was focused on his current club (h/t Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee):

"Coming into the NBA, you know those are conversations you're going to have every deadline, every offseason, regardless of how good your team is doing. It's always nice to be appreciated for your play, but right now my focus is on Sacramento. That's all I can control at this point and trying to be the best I can for this organization and my teammates."

The 28-year-old has been a major piece of a Kings squad that is 12-12 and sits ninth in the Western Conference.

In his ninth season, Barnes is averaging 16.7 points per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent from deep, both career highs. The North Carolina product has also been good for 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Most of those rumors have centered around the Boston Celtics, who have a $28.5 million trade exception after Gordon Hayward went to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade. With the Kings cutting Barnes a $22.2 million paycheck this season—his second on a four-year deal—it would be an ideal salary fit.

Still, Anderson writes that "it's unclear if the Kings will be willing to part" with the forward, who they acquired in a 2019 deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

In that case, it's just as well that Barnes is brushing those rumors off to focus on the Kings, who look to rebound from a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a game against the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.