WWE's Keith Lee, Mia Yim Announce Engagement with Twitter Photo

Credit: WWE.com

WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim are engaged.

Yim made the announcement Thursday on Twitter:

The couple's relationship predates their time together in WWE. Lee was announced as part of the incoming class at the Performance Center in July 2018. Yim followed shortly thereafter that October.

WWE acknowledged their connection while they were both members of the NXT roster. Lee and Yim teamed up in a losing effort to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae last June.

Now, Lee and Yim both feature regularly on Raw. The latter was repackaged as Reckoning, a member of the Retribution stable.