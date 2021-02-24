Tom Brady Likely out Until June After Surgery on Knee Injury, Bucs' Arians Says

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady likely won't be able to take the field again until June after undergoing surgery to "clean up" his left knee, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Brady required offseason knee surgery after leading the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the team but has been largely durable throughout his career. In fact, he hasn't missed a game because of injury since he suffered a torn ACL in 2008.

The result has been arguably the best career in NFL history.

He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler who has more Lombardi Trophies than any individual franchise in the NFL. He showed few signs of slowing down even at this stage of his career when he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the 2020 campaign.