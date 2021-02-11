    Formula 1 Driver Fernando Alonso Hospitalized After Cycling Accident

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Fernando Alonso, of Spain, drives through the third turn during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has been hospitalized following an accident while cycling in Switzerland.

    Alpine F1 Team released a statement saying Alonso "is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning":

    Andrew Benson of the BBC reported the 39-year-old was struck by a car and may have suffered a jaw fracture. He will visit a specialist in Bern to treat his injuries, per the report.

    Preseason for the upcoming F1 campaign is slated to begin March 12 in Bahrain ahead of the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 28.

    Alonso walked away from Formula 1 upon the conclusion of the 2018 season. F1 announced last July he intended to return in 2021 as a member of the Renault team. The Spaniard was with Renault when he won back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.

    Alonso has spent 17 years in Formula 1, collecting 32 wins and 97 podium finishes in 312 races.

