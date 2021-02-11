Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Mets Have Resumed Talks for Cubs Star

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Mets have reportedly restarted trade talks for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday the conversations between the Mets and Cubs, which had cooled off in early January, have come back alive but it's "unclear how likely it is to happen."

Martino added the Cubs do not appear to be "overly motivated" to deal Bryant and "would need to be convinced."

New York has already put together a blockbuster offseason following the arrival of billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who took over majority control of the franchise in early November.

The Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a trade with the Cleveland Indians, and they added catcher James McCann, relief pitcher Trevor May and some depth players to fortify their roster in free agency.

Adding Bryant, who would represent a sizable upgrade on J.D. Davis at third base, would give the club arguably the deepest lineup in the National League for 2021.

The 2016 NL MVP struggled last season with a career-low .644 OPS and four home runs in 36 appearances, though he was far from alone as players struggled to adjust to the coronavirus-shortened campaign.

He was previously one of the league's top hitters across his first five seasons with the Cubs. He compiled a .901 OPS with 138 homers in 706 games across that span.

Bryant, 29, told the Red Line Radio podcast (via ESPN's Jesse Rogers) in January the off-field stuff, including trade rumors, had started to take away some of the joy he got from playing baseball.

"It really got to me sometimes. The stuff I was hearing," he said. "The first trade rumors [in 2018] that started to pop up really got to me. I find myself [thinking], 'Man, is this even fun anymore? Why did I start playing this game?' Because it was fun. There's a lot of other stuff involved. You make a ton of money and fame and all this. You have to get yourself back to why I started playing."

The Mets are preparing for a major battle atop the NL East with the two-time defending division winner Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who've all made major strides to upgrade their rosters during the offseason.

Bryant could be the late addition that helps push New York to the top of the division.