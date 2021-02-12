Texans' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's Release

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans saved themselves a great deal of money against the salary cap Friday by parting ways with veteran defensive end J.J. Watt.

The team announced Friday that it "mutually agreed" to part ways with the best defensive player in Texans history.

According to Spotrac, the move will save the Texans $17.5 million against the cap. While there are many moves left to be made, the Texans currently have an adjusted cap number of just over $194 million with $8.9 million in cap space.

With Watt out of the picture, the Texans roster now looks like this. The move leaves them with a highly inexperienced crop of defensive linemen, as Ross Blacklock, Brandon Dunn, Eddie Vanderdoes, Charles Omenihu and Andrew Brown are currently the only defensive linemen under contract for 2021.

