    Texans' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's Release

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans saved themselves a great deal of money against the salary cap Friday by parting ways with veteran defensive end J.J. Watt.

    The team announced Friday that it "mutually agreed" to part ways with the best defensive player in Texans history.

    According to Spotrac, the move will save the Texans $17.5 million against the cap. While there are many moves left to be made, the Texans currently have an adjusted cap number of just over $194 million with $8.9 million in cap space.

    With Watt out of the picture, the Texans roster now looks like this. The move leaves them with a highly inexperienced crop of defensive linemen, as Ross Blacklock, Brandon Dunn, Eddie Vanderdoes, Charles Omenihu and Andrew Brown are currently the only defensive linemen under contract for 2021.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Breaking: Texans Release J.J. Watt

      Houston and 3x Defensive POY and 5x Pro Bowler mutually agree to part ways

      Breaking: Texans Release J.J. Watt
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Breaking: Texans Release J.J. Watt

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Absurd Trades for Untouchable NFL Stars 🙃

      Rumors season has been wild, so we had some fun building hypothetical offers for the league's most untradable players 📲

      Absurd Trades for Untouchable NFL Stars 🙃
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Absurd Trades for Untouchable NFL Stars 🙃

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Pouncey Bros Retire from NFL

      Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey retire together with 13 combined Pro Bowls between them

      Pouncey Bros Retire from NFL
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pouncey Bros Retire from NFL

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Hire a Character Coach Amid FO Turmoil

      Texans Hire a Character Coach Amid FO Turmoil
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans Hire a Character Coach Amid FO Turmoil

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report