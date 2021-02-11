    Alex Smith Rumors: WFT QB Interests 'Handful' of Teams as Backup If Released

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    FILE - Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Washington’s biggest offseason need is to figure out its quarterback situation. Trade for DeShaun Watson? Sign Cam Newton? Roll with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen? Coach Ron Rivera says “nothing is off the table.” (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    If the Washington Football Team decides to move on from Alex Smith, the veteran will reportedly have plenty of suitors for the 2021 season.

    Per ESPN's John Keim, one source believes a "handful" of teams would be interested in signing Smith as a backup if Washington releases him. 

    Smith is signed through 2022, but the Football Team would only take a $10.8 million dead-cap hit by releasing him this offseason. 

    Keim noted Washington would save $13.6 million against the cap by moving on from Smith, though he added the only way that will likely happen is "if it landed (or planned to acquire) another quarterback."

    Smith missed the final six games of the 2018 season and all of 2019 because of complications from the spiral and compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula he suffered against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018. 

    After being cleared by doctors to play in August, Smith became Washington's primary starting quarterback in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler went 5-1 in six games and threw for 1,582 yards with six touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 66.7 completion percentage in eight games.

    Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year and helped Washington win the NFC East. 

