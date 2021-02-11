Simone Biles Docuseries 'Simone vs Herself' Announced Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Marijan Murat/Associated Press

Facebook Watch announced Thursday that a docuseries focusing on superstar gymnast Simone Biles entitled Simone vs Herself will debut during the summer of 2021.



The trailer for the docuseries dropped Thursday as well:

The series is set to debut in conjunction with Biles' preparations of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to begin in late July.

Biles had the following to say about the series and why being part of it appealed to her:

"My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I've been trying to prove myself to others. My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo.

"I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too."

The 23-year-old Biles has already done it all in the world of gymnastics, but she is attempting to run it back in Tokyo after dominating the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze in Rio, including gold in the all-around and team events while representing the United States. She also has 19 world championship gold medals to her credit, including five in the all-around and four in the team event.

Biles was supposed to go for gold in the Olympics last year, but the 2020 Summer Games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given how short the shelf life tends to be for gymnasts, Biles called the postponement a "nightmare" in the teaser for Simone vs Herself.

Despite the setback, Biles is looking to become the first woman to win the individual all-around at back-to-back Olympics since Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska accomplished the feat in 1964 and 1968.

Simone vs Herself will detail that quest and Biles' attempt to cement herself as perhaps the greatest gymnast of all time.