Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Rhea Ripley, Bad Bunny and More

2 of 3

There is no rhyme or reason for why Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio have disappeared from SmackDown, Meltzer noted.

One of the more prominent storylines on Fridays, the romantic angle featuring the former tag team champion and Rey Mysterio's daughter vanished from the program in favor of a more straightforward Dominik vs. King Corbin feud.

The storyline always felt forced, but it had become such a significant part of what WWE was trying to do with the Mysterio family that its disappearance doesn't really make any sense.

Then again, it wouldn't be the first time a program has inexplicably vanished without warning. We have seen pushes stop, storylines dropped and matches abandoned at the whim of the creative team, so this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

Perhaps Aalyah no longer wanted to appear on television. Maybe Vince McMahon decided he didn't like the angle anymore.

Whatever the case, it has adversely affected Murphy's television time and ability to stay relevant after a year-long storyline that saw him go from being one of Seth Rollins' disciples to his own man. It is unfortunate, because he is one of the more consistent and talented performers on the WWE roster.

Hopefully, the Aussie can find something to get him back on TV soon before his momentum disintegrates.