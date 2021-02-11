Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Rhea Ripley, Bad Bunny and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Rhea Ripley, Bad Bunny and MoreFebruary 11, 2021
Bad Bunny has meant big business for WWE Shop, a topic covered in this week's wrestling rumor mill.
The singer has been the talk of the wrestling world, for one reason or another, since his appearance at the Royal Rumble. And if his merchandise sales are any indication, WWE is reveling in this new partnership.
The rapper is just one of the subjects covered in this week's collection of rumor and innuendo.
Others include the suddenly nonexistent on-screen relationship between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio and the latest on Rhea Ripley's main roster call-up.
Rhea Ripley-Main Roster Update
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhea Ripley could end up on the SmackDown roster as soon as this week.
The former NXT women's champion has been conspicuous in her absence from the black-and-gold brand since her Last Woman Standing match loss to Raquel Gonzalez on January 6. However, she did appear in the women's Rumble match, making it to the final two before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.
The Australian has main roster experience already after appearing in the build to last year's WrestleMania 36, where she battled Charlotte Flair in one of the best matches on the card. She has been ready to succeed at the next level of competition for quite some time now.
Having outlived her time in NXT, expect Ripley to become a huge star on whichever brand she finally calls home.
If it is the blue brand, it adds a wrinkle to WrestleMania 37 plans considering most expect Belair to challenge Sasha Banks in a straight-up one-on-one match at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Where Have Murphy and Aalyah Been?
There is no rhyme or reason for why Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio have disappeared from SmackDown, Meltzer noted.
One of the more prominent storylines on Fridays, the romantic angle featuring the former tag team champion and Rey Mysterio's daughter vanished from the program in favor of a more straightforward Dominik vs. King Corbin feud.
The storyline always felt forced, but it had become such a significant part of what WWE was trying to do with the Mysterio family that its disappearance doesn't really make any sense.
Then again, it wouldn't be the first time a program has inexplicably vanished without warning. We have seen pushes stop, storylines dropped and matches abandoned at the whim of the creative team, so this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.
Perhaps Aalyah no longer wanted to appear on television. Maybe Vince McMahon decided he didn't like the angle anymore.
Whatever the case, it has adversely affected Murphy's television time and ability to stay relevant after a year-long storyline that saw him go from being one of Seth Rollins' disciples to his own man. It is unfortunate, because he is one of the more consistent and talented performers on the WWE roster.
Hopefully, the Aussie can find something to get him back on TV soon before his momentum disintegrates.
Bad Bunny Merchandise Report
Bad Bunny is making significant money for WWE, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reporting the pop star has brought in $500,000 in merchandise sales for the company.
The company released special edition Royal Rumble merchandise for the rapper and sold out its stock. In response to the impressive sales, it has released two follow-up shirts.
Bad Bunny has been a part of WWE programing since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, engaging in a rivalry with John Morrison and The Miz and helping prop up Damian Priest's star upon his arrival on the main roster.
Whether you are familiar with the musician or not, there is no denying he has a fanbase, and those fans may bring more eyes to WrestleMania 37 if he works a match, as he presumably will based on current booking trends.
For a company that tends to recruit celebrities beyond their sell-by date, Bad Bunny was the perfect get at the perfect time. Hopefully, WWE can resist the urge to overexpose him to the point that fans don't care if he participates at The Show of Shows.