'Last Chance U: Basketball' Netflix Series to Premiere on March 10

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Netflix's Last Chance U is hitting the hardwood this March.

The acclaimed documentary series previously only followed college football programs but will present a season focusing on college basketball at head coach John Mosley's East Los Angeles College.

Here's how Netflix described the series:

"An honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court."

The series premieres on March 10, just as March Madness is getting ready to heat up.