Luka Doncic, Mavericks Hold off John Collins, Trae Young, Hawks for Win

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks, 118-117, on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in a matchup between two stars who were traded for each other on draft night in 2018.

Doncic is now 3-1 against Young to start their careers. Dallas (12-14) has won four of its last six games, including three straight, and leapfrogged the Houston Rockets to get out of last place in the Southwest Division and two games out of first place.

The Hawks, meanwhile, continue to slide. Atlanta (11-13) has lost four of its last five games, though it entered Wednesday in a tie for first with the Charlotte Hornets (12-13) in the lackluster Southeast Division.

A fully healthy Mavericks team wore down the Hawks late in the second half.

In a rivalry that started on draft night three years ago, Doncic continues to hold the upper hand.

Notable Performers

Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks: 25 points, 15 assists, 7 rebounds, 8-of-22 FG

John Collins, PF, Atlanta Hawks: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 13-of-18 FG

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Jalen Brunson, PG, Dallas Mavericks: 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

What's Next

The Hawks return home for back-to-back games, beginning with a visit from the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday followed by a meeting with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at the same time. The Mavs remain home for three more games as the New Orleans Pelicans arrive on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN.

