Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Parade Video: Just a Little Avocado Tequila

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Parade Video: Just a Little Avocado TequilaFebruary 10, 2021
Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press
Tom Brady celebrated his Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in style on Wednesday, clearly getting more than a little tipsy during the team's boat parade.
But Brady, who has continued to impress with his social media game, poked fun at himself on Twitter later in the day:
Poking fun at his notoriously rigid dietary regimen with the avocado tequila line, and the purposeful misspellings to convey drunkenness—all nice touches.
LeBron James, who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakes this past season, said he was jealous of Brady's tipsy walk:
You've gotta hand it to Brady—he's gotten almost as good at this social media thing as he has at actual football. Almost. Kinda hard to top seven Super Bowl rings.
Arians Tells Chris Godwin 'Your Ass Ain't Going Nowhere' Ahead of FA