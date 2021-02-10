    Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Parade Video: Just a Little Avocado Tequila

    Timothy Rapp
February 10, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
    Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Tom Brady celebrated his Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in style on Wednesday, clearly getting more than a little tipsy during the team's boat parade. 

    But Brady, who has continued to impress with his social media game, poked fun at himself on Twitter later in the day:

    Poking fun at his notoriously rigid dietary regimen with the avocado tequila line, and the purposeful misspellings to convey drunkenness—all nice touches. 

    LeBron James, who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakes this past season, said he was jealous of Brady's tipsy walk:

    You've gotta hand it to Brady—he's gotten almost as good at this social media thing as he has at actual football. Almost. Kinda hard to top seven Super Bowl rings. 

