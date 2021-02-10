Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Parade Video: Just a Little Avocado Tequila

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tom Brady celebrated his Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in style on Wednesday, clearly getting more than a little tipsy during the team's boat parade.

But Brady, who has continued to impress with his social media game, poked fun at himself on Twitter later in the day:

Poking fun at his notoriously rigid dietary regimen with the avocado tequila line, and the purposeful misspellings to convey drunkenness—all nice touches.

LeBron James, who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakes this past season, said he was jealous of Brady's tipsy walk:

You've gotta hand it to Brady—he's gotten almost as good at this social media thing as he has at actual football. Almost. Kinda hard to top seven Super Bowl rings.