Knicks Top $5B in Forbes' List of 2021 NBA Team Values; Warriors 2nd, Lakers 3rd

Knicks Top $5B in Forbes' List of 2021 NBA Team Values; Warriors 2nd, Lakers 3rdFebruary 10, 2021
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
For the sixth straight year the New York Knicks have topped Forbes' list of the most valuable NBA franchises, coming in at an estimated value of $5 billion.
The Golden State Warriors ($4.7 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.3 billion) and Boston Celtics ($3.2 billion) rounded out the top five.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem
League issues statement saying 'all teams will play the national anthem' after Mavs decided not to play the anthem
Update: Mark Cuban says Mavs will play the national anthem before tonight's game