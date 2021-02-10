Knicks Top $5B in Forbes' List of 2021 NBA Team Values; Warriors 2nd, Lakers 3rd

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

For the sixth straight year the New York Knicks have topped Forbes' list of the most valuable NBA franchises, coming in at an estimated value of $5 billion.

The Golden State Warriors ($4.7 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.3 billion) and Boston Celtics ($3.2 billion) rounded out the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.