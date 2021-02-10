    Knicks Top $5B in Forbes' List of 2021 NBA Team Values; Warriors 2nd, Lakers 3rd

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) and forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    For the sixth straight year the New York Knicks have topped Forbes' list of the most valuable NBA franchises, coming in at an estimated value of $5 billion. 

    The Golden State Warriors ($4.7 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.3 billion) and Boston Celtics ($3.2 billion) rounded out the top five. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

