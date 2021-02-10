    Jason Licht Says Bucs Are 'Gonna F--king Win' Super Bowl Again at Title Parade

    FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Licht spent the past six years assembling a roster talented enough to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady. Now the general manager with a spotty draft resume faces the challenge of acquiring additional pieces to help the six-time Super Bowl champion transform the franchise with the NFLâ€™s worst all-time winning percentage into title contenders.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV with a boat parade on Wednesday, and it's safe to say the team is already setting high expectations for next season. 

    "We're gonna f--king win this thing again," general manager Jason Licht said, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. "All right!"

    Head coach Bruce Arians concurred. 

    "Anybody that says run it back? Bulls--t. That was Kansas City's bulls--t. We're going for two," Arians said in his post-parade speech. "We're going for two and we ain't stopping, all right? We're going to keep this band together, and they know how to win."

    If that wasn't enough bulletin-board material for the Chiefs this offseason, Arians added that the Bucs "physically kicked their ass" in the Super Bowl.

    As for Tom Brady...well, he had himself a good time:

    Running it back is never a guarantee. The Bucs will have a number of free agents this offseason, from linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Arians made it pretty clear he wants to see David and Godwin back in Tampa Bay:

    Bringing those guys back will be Tampa's first priority. But the core of this Bucs team is strong, and it's clear they aren't satisfied with one title. Winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies is tough, however. No team has done it since the Patriots in 2004 and '05. 

    The quarterback on those teams? Brady. So you can't blame the Bucs for being confident. 

