AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10

Dynamite opened with Janela making his entrance for his TNT title match against Allin. The small crowd sounded bigger than usual as it cheered for the challenger.

They locked up and The Bad Boy applied a waistlock. Allin backed him to the corner for a clean break but got in Janela's face for a second. Janela was not impressed. The champ put him in a hammerlock and kept it on after a few attempts at a counter.

Janela backed him to the corner and hit a back elbow to break the hold. Allin popped up and hit a springboard arm drag followed by a dropkick. Janela dropped him on the apron and hit a suicide dive.

Janela slowed the pace down and applied a submission on the mat. He took Allin down with a double ax handle from the top rope but when he went back up, Allin yanked him down by his arm. He worked over Janela's arm a bit before driving him into the barricade with a huge suicide dive.

The Bad Boy caught Allin in mid-air for an impressive German suplex. They went back and forth with quick counters until Janela hit a piledriver for a two-count. Allin recovered and hit the Coffin Drop for the win.

Grade: B

Analysis

This was Janela's best match in AEW to date. He looked more technically sounds than he ever has, but Allin's contributions cannot be ignored. Both men worked hard to make this an entertaining opener.

Were there a few sloppy moments? Yes, but that comes with any match that keeps the kind of pace this one had. They barely slowed down from the moment the bell rang until the ref counted to three.

Unfortunately, the quick pace led to certain big moves not being sold enough. A code red from the top rope and a piledriver are moves people use as finishers. They shouldn't be sold like a simple body slam.

Even with those criticisms, this bout was fun and engaging. This is the match that could get Janela put into regular rotation on Dynamite.