AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10February 11, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10
The Women's Eliminator tournament officially began with this week's episode of Dynamite with Thunder Rosa taking on "Legit" Leyla Hirsch in a first-round matchup.
Following Kenta's shocking arrival on last week's show, the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star made his Dynamite debut when he teamed up with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to take on NJPW United States champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.
Before they face The Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles at Revolution on March 7, Chris Jericho and MJF worked on their tag team chemistry in a match with The Acclaimed.
We also saw Pac take on Ryan Nemeth, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson battled Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi, and Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Joey Janela.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Live updates will begin after the first segment/match. Keep refreshing this page for updated results.
Darby Alling vs. Joey Janela (TNT Championship)
Dynamite opened with Janela making his entrance for his TNT title match against Allin. The small crowd sounded bigger than usual as it cheered for the challenger.
They locked up and The Bad Boy applied a waistlock. Allin backed him to the corner for a clean break but got in Janela's face for a second. Janela was not impressed. The champ put him in a hammerlock and kept it on after a few attempts at a counter.
Janela backed him to the corner and hit a back elbow to break the hold. Allin popped up and hit a springboard arm drag followed by a dropkick. Janela dropped him on the apron and hit a suicide dive.
Janela slowed the pace down and applied a submission on the mat. He took Allin down with a double ax handle from the top rope but when he went back up, Allin yanked him down by his arm. He worked over Janela's arm a bit before driving him into the barricade with a huge suicide dive.
The Bad Boy caught Allin in mid-air for an impressive German suplex. They went back and forth with quick counters until Janela hit a piledriver for a two-count. Allin recovered and hit the Coffin Drop for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was Janela's best match in AEW to date. He looked more technically sounds than he ever has, but Allin's contributions cannot be ignored. Both men worked hard to make this an entertaining opener.
Were there a few sloppy moments? Yes, but that comes with any match that keeps the kind of pace this one had. They barely slowed down from the moment the bell rang until the ref counted to three.
Unfortunately, the quick pace led to certain big moves not being sold enough. A code red from the top rope and a piledriver are moves people use as finishers. They shouldn't be sold like a simple body slam.
Even with those criticisms, this bout was fun and engaging. This is the match that could get Janela put into regular rotation on Dynamite.
Cody and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
After Cody defeated Avalon in a singles match recently, The American Nightmare teamed up with Johnson to take on Pretty Peter and Bononi.
Cody went right after Avalon and stomped him to the mat before he brought in Johnson. Bononi made a blind tag and took out Johnson from behind with a clothesline. The heels began to work the Nightmare Factory alum over but he turned things around and hit an impressive dropkick.
Cody tagged in but Bononi overpowered him with an overhead slam. We returned from a break to see the heels controlling the pace. Cody caught Avalon in a dive and slammed him. Johnson tagged in and hit a flurry of moves to both Superstars.
Johnson was able to avoid Avalon's finisher and rolled him up for the pin.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The pace in this match was faster than it needed to be, so this bout ended up suffering from a bigger lack of selling than the opening bout.
Johnson looked good getting his first win on Dynamite. He was crisp and kept up with more seasoned wrestlers. He was breathing heavily during his post-match interview but that does not necessarily mean he was blown-up by the match.
Sometimes, AEW tries to make every match a show-stealer when something a little more traditional would serve the stars in the ring in a better way.