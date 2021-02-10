    Mavs' Mark Cuban Comments on NBA's Decision to Have Anthem Played by All Teams

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks across the court floor during half time of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The NBA announced on Wednesday that all NBA teams must play the national anthem before games now that "teams are welcoming fans back into their arenas," citing the league's long-standing policy. 

    That came in response to the Mavericks and governor Mark Cuban not playing the anthem at home games to start this season, including last night when fans were allowed at the American Airlines Center for the first time since the pandemic started.

    On Wednesday, Cuban responded to the NBA's decision to mandate the song be played:

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

