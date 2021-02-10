Mavs' Mark Cuban Comments on NBA's Decision to Have Anthem Played by All Teams

Mavs' Mark Cuban Comments on NBA's Decision to Have Anthem Played by All TeamsFebruary 10, 2021
The NBA announced on Wednesday that all NBA teams must play the national anthem before games now that "teams are welcoming fans back into their arenas," citing the league's long-standing policy.
That came in response to the Mavericks and governor Mark Cuban not playing the anthem at home games to start this season, including last night when fans were allowed at the American Airlines Center for the first time since the pandemic started.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Once fans were increasingly back in arenas, including in Dallas, there was little chance Adam Silver would let Mavs continue without playing anthem. Maybe there’s a collective conversation in NBA or sports to be had on issue, but Silver wasn’t letting one team make that decision.
On Wednesday, Cuban responded to the NBA's decision to mandate the song be played:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” https://t.co/XnXpd8ThlW
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
