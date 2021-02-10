Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Raiders Telling Interested Suitors QB Isn't Available

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders may have dreams of acquiring Deshaun Watson to be their starting quarterback, but that doesn't mean they are pushing to dump Derek Carr.

David Carr, brother of the Raiders star, said on NFL Network (h/t NFL Network's James Palmer) that the Raiders are telling teams Derek is not available.

Rumblings about the Raiders potentially pursuing Watson were first brought up when Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Feb. 2 that "several NFL insiders" are expecting the team to take offers for Carr.

Bonsignore suggested the potential interest in Carr could give the Raiders enough capital to make an offer for Watson that would satisfy Houston's demands.

Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden is skeptical that Watson will even get traded.

"I personally look at this like a fantasy world here," Gruden said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast Featuring Richard Sherman (h/t John Breech of CBS Sports). "They have a new GM [Nick Caserio] in Houston who comes from New England, he just went through a year in New England without Tom Brady. I think he has a pretty good idea how important Deshaun Watson is to the Texans."

Even though Watson has requested a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Texans are telling teams they won't deal their franchise quarterback.

Carr is under contract for two more seasons with cap hits of $22.13 million in 2021 and $19.88 million in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 4,000 yards in each of the past three seasons. He has thrown 67 touchdowns with a 68.9 completion percentage since the start of 2018.