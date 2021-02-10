    A.J. Bouye Reportedly Released by Broncos After 1 Season with Team

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) tries to catch a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos are reportedly releasing veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye, according to Mike Klis of 9News and Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post

    With no guaranteed money due to Bouye in 2021, the move will clear $13.2 million in cap space for the Broncos. 

    Bouye, 29, had a rough 2020 season. In his first season with the Broncos after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran cornerback appeared in just seven games, posting 23 tackles and six passes defended. It was the first year of his career he didn't post an interception. 

    He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 that kept him out of action until late October. He played in the team's next six games before he was suspended by the NFL six games for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy. 

    That cost him the final four games of the season, with the final two games of the suspension to be carried over to the beginning of the 2021 campaign. 

    The 2017 Pro Bowler should have interest on the market as a generally reliable starting corner despite his tough 2020 season. The question for the Broncos will be whether they make any other cap-clearing moves ahead of next season. 

    According to Troy Renck of Denver7 ABC, the Broncos have a "decision [to make] on Jurrell Casey. He is a fantastic person on and off the field. But he is due $11.6 million salary in 2021 with no dead cap money if cut. So can they work something out to keep him? No decision yet on the defensive lineman."

    The 31-year-old defensive tackle would be a logical player to cut if the Broncos decide to clear out as much cap space this offseason as possible in their ongoing rebuild.  

