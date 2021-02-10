Liberty Acquire Natasha Howard in Trade for No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Liberty announced Wednesday they acquired 2019 WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, as well as first- and second-round picks in 2022 to the Storm as part of the deal.

That wasn't the extent of the wheeling and dealing, though.

The Phoenix Mercury announced they landed Kia Nurse and Megan Walker from the Liberty for the No. 6 pick and a 2022 first-rounder.

The Storm also announced they sent Sami Whitcomb to the New York Liberty in a sign-and trade with the Liberty while getting Mikiah Herbert Harrigan from the Minnesota Lynx. They also immediately sent the No. 1 pick to the Dallas Wings for a package that includes Katie Lou Samuelson.

The flurry of activity stems from the fact Seattle is in a salary cap crunch.

While Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Sue Bird plans to re-sign, the Storm already lost unrestricted free agent Alysha Clark to the Washington Mystics. They also have to leave themselves with a lot of flexibility in 2022, when Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Jordin Canada and Mercedes Russell are headed for free agency.

According to Winsidr's Rachel Galligan, Howard is signing for four years and $898,700. Matching that contract wasn't the best use of Seattle's resources when it has Russell and Ezi Magbegor as capable center options.

Harrigan and Samuelson provide depth on the wing—the team's biggest weakness with Clark gone—and provide some salary control. Samuelson is a restricted free agent in 2022, and Harrigan isn't eligible for free agency until 2024.

Howard, meanwhile, can have a bigger role in New York's frontcourt. With Stewart out injured, she averaged 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds, finishing fifth in the MVP voting. Getting back to that kind of level is impossible when Stewart is healthy.

Howard will fortify the Liberty's center situation and gives them a ready-made star to pair alongside Sabrina Ionescu.

The Mercury wound up with a pretty nice haul as well. Nurse averaged 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2020 and was an All-Star two years ago. Walker put up 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game as a backup.