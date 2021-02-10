Tom Brady Arrives to Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 Parade in $2 Million Boat

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to adapt in order to hold a Super Bowl parade with their fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Brady arrived to Wednesday's event in style.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner showed up to the boat parade in his new $2 million vessel:

Per Scott Way of BoatBlurb.com, Brady purchased the custom-made 53-foot Wajer 55S yacht in December. TMZ Sports noted was named Viva a Vida in honor of Gisele Bundchen's environmental conservation initiative.

Tampa city officials had a plan in place to adjust to the pandemic thanks to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win last September. They approved a boat parade along the Riverwalk for fans and members of the Bucs organization to properly social distance while celebrating the team's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for an NFL-record fifth time Sunday. He finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.