    Tom Brady Arrives to Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 Parade in $2 Million Boat

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to adapt in order to hold a Super Bowl parade with their fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Brady arrived to Wednesday's event in style. 

    The seven-time Super Bowl winner showed up to the boat parade in his new $2 million vessel:

    Per Scott Way of BoatBlurb.com, Brady purchased the custom-made 53-foot Wajer 55S yacht in December. TMZ Sports noted was named Viva a Vida in honor of Gisele Bundchen's environmental conservation initiative.

    Tampa city officials had a plan in place to adjust to the pandemic thanks to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win last September. They approved a boat parade along the Riverwalk for fans and members of the Bucs organization to properly social distance while celebrating the team's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

    Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for an NFL-record fifth time Sunday. He finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. 

