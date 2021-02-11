NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs Take No. 1 Spot from Canadiens

1 of 6

31. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 31st)

This time last week, the Ottawa Senators hadn't won since their first game. That's no longer the case. We wouldn't book playoff tickets just yet, but the Sens were at least competitive in splitting a pair of one-goal games with the Montreal Canadiens before dropping two straight to the Edmonton Oilers.

30. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 30th)

The completion of a road swing to the Sunshine State yielded a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and a split of a pair with the Florida Panthers. The good news: The Detroit Red Wings allowed only six goals across the three games. The bad news: They only scored six of their own and have just 27 in 14 games.

29. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 17th)

It's a big tumble for the Vancouver Canucks, who were outscored 15-5 in dropping three straight to the high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs to extend their own skid to five. It's still early, but sitting three points behind the division's fourth-place team, which has played four fewer games, isn't a good optic.

28. Los Angeles Kings (Last Week: 22nd)

A respectably mediocre start is trending worse for the Los Angeles Kings, who dropped three straight this week to extend a losing streak to five. Of more dire concern is the blocked shot that prompted Drew Doughty to leave Tuesday's game against the San Jose Sharks with an apparent arm injury.

27. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 21st)

Nine goals in four games is about par for the course for the Nashville Predators, who have scored 31 times in 13 games. Winger Filip Forsberg had six goals and 11 points in his first 13, but only one other Predator (Mikael Granlund) has scored as many as three times. In goal, Juuse Saros and his .881 save percentage haven't helped.

26. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 26th)

The San Jose Sharks were marathoners this week, going to shootouts in all three games and winning twice to climb to a respectable 5-5-1 after 11 games. The Sharks will return home to the SAP Center for the first time this season Saturday, which should provide an emotional boost for a road-weary bunch.