Seahawks' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are not in dire straits when it comes to making salary cap room to spend money this offseason.

Seattle currently has $177 million worth of contracts on its books. The projected salary cap for the 2021 season is around $176 million.

Even though the Seahawks do not have to do too much to get under the cap, they could cut one or two big-name players to open up more space.

The two main candidates to be released are both scheduled to be free agents in 2022 and would open up over $10 million in cap space.