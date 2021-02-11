5 MLB Trade Proposals That Would Be a Win-Win for Both Teams

0 of 5

Morry Gash/Associated Press

This strange, pandemic-tinged baseball offseason is fast coming to a conclusion, with pitchers and catchers soon getting ready to report to spring training sites. Yet because of the uncertain nature of this offseason, even the best teams are beginning the 2021 season with big positional needs.

In terms of offseason trades and transactions, the biggest dominoes have already fallen, especially now that Trevor Bauer has found his free-agent home with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies have traded Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

But that doesn't mean teams are done making moves. So, we put together a list of five trades that would be win-win scenarios for the involved sides.

But as with any trade, someone could say no. So we'll explore that, too.

These trades were put together matching team needs with resources, along with a little help from BaseballTradeValues.com. Prospect rankings are based on MLB.com's organizational rankings.