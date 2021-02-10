Damian Priest and Jungle Boy and WWE, AEW Stars Trending Up

0 of 6

WWE.com

Since Royal Rumble, there has been a lot of talk of AEW and WWE’s ability to create new stars or give their fans something different. This mostly stemmed from Edge’s second Rumble and some dissatisfaction with the finish. However, several wrestlers have gained momentum over the last few months that could materialize as a major storyline.

Wrestling companies often have to find a perfect balance of promoting a top star and creating new contenders. When done right, it’s a seamless part of their regular programming, but sometimes there isn’t enough attention placed on the next big challenger. That can often make it difficult for viewers to invest in them or simply reject them.

That isn’t to say that there isn’t a compelling reason for Edge, for example, to win the men’s Royal Rumble match. It could just mean that some fans were more engaged with another performer’s journey into the WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year. That means that the company did a great job building up the field, but they didn’t stick the landing for some fans.

Nevertheless, there are still some wrestlers to be excited about right now. Some new faces and old favorites have shown signs that they could have a strong year. Let’s take a look at eight WWE and AEW wrestlers who are trending up.