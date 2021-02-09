    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Bears Growing 'Impatient' in Talks with Eagles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
    Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears are reportedly "growing impatient" with the trade talks regarding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, and "believe the Eagles have overvalued Wentz." 

    One person privy to trade talks between the Eagles and teams interested in Wentz said those teams have "remained 'disciplined' in negotiations, unwilling to meet the Eagles’ demands," per that report.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Super Bowl champs are having a boat parade on Wednesday to celebrate their title ⛵

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      How Wentz & the Eagles Went from Heroes to Zeroes

      How Wentz & the Eagles Went from Heroes to Zeroes
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      How Wentz & the Eagles Went from Heroes to Zeroes

      Nick Faria
      via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

      Eagles Are Losing Leverage in Effort to Trade Carson Wentz

      Eagles Are Losing Leverage in Effort to Trade Carson Wentz
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Eagles Are Losing Leverage in Effort to Trade Carson Wentz

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk