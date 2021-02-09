Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Bears Growing 'Impatient' in Talks with Eagles

Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are reportedly "growing impatient" with the trade talks regarding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, and "believe the Eagles have overvalued Wentz."

One person privy to trade talks between the Eagles and teams interested in Wentz said those teams have "remained 'disciplined' in negotiations, unwilling to meet the Eagles’ demands," per that report.

