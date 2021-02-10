Ranking the 10 Best Candidates for the 2021 Calder Trophy

0 of 11

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL season has not been without its drama, but sadly most of that has come from team shutdowns and coronavirus outbreaks. However, it has been an exciting season for the rookies of the league.

Opportunities for rookies have been opened up this season with the use of the taxi squads and the shortened season. Teams have more flexibility to work younger players into the rotations with the taxi squads, and it helps that the American and Canadian Hockey Leagues have delayed their seasons.

Any given night, a team has a top rookie on the active roster. A few have already made themselves lineup staples. There are so many good rookies this season that some will undoubtedly be left off this list.

Here’s a look at 10 of the top rookies in the NHL season and where they rank in competition for the Calder Trophy, the NHL's rookie of the year award. These rankings are based on points production, advanced stats (all stats from NaturalStatTrick.com) and surveying PHWA awards voters.