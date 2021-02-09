Chiefs' Britt Reid Placed on Administrative Leave After Multi-Car Crash

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave after he was involved in a multi-car crash that led to a five-year-old girl suffering life-threatening injuries.

The team released a statement Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Teicher:

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested. Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

Rick Maese of the Washington Post provided details of the crash, which happened Thursday:

"Britt Reid told police he had consumed at least two drinks before getting behind the wheel and striking two cars with his pickup truck less than a half-mile from the Chiefs' practice facility Thursday night, three days before the team's Super Bowl matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither the team nor police have offered details about Reid's actions leading up to the crash, which injured two children seated in the back seat of one of the cars."

Per a GoFundMe page organized for the family's medical expenses, the five-year-old girl, who is not awake, remains in critical condition as of an update provided Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who said that his son underwent surgery and is doing "better now" but did not provide further details.

A four-year-old was also hospitalized following the crash, suffering a concussion and broken nose, per the GoFundMe page.

Reid has had previous legal concerns, per Kevin Draper and Ken Belson of the New York Times:

"In 2007, Reid, then 22, pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges stemming from a road rage dispute. He brandished a handgun at another driver in suburban Philadelphia on the same day his brother Garrett was arrested after a drug-related traffic crash. Andy Reid took a five-week leave of absence from the Eagles after his sons were arrested.

"Britt Reid also pleaded guilty to simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and drug possession in the case. While out on bail before the case was decided, he was arrested after driving into a shopping cart in a parking lot and eventually pleaded guilty to driving under the influence."

Britt Reid has been a Chiefs coach since 2013, beginning as a defensive quality control coach before working his way up to his current position in 2019. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV, which took place Sunday.