Updated NBA MVP Rankings: A Somehow Improved LeBron James Remains King

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors



As a 32-year-old two-time MVP, Curry shouldn't feel this close to the peak of his powers. This isn't quite the best campaign of his career—2015-16, when he became the first (and only) unanimous MVP in league history, holds that distinction—but, barring injury, it will make his short list.

His 29.6 points per game are second-best in the NBA and second-best of his career. Despite being almost the singular focus of opposing defenses, his always absurd shooting efficiency hasn't taken a hit (48.7/42.9/92.9). If the Chef keeps cooking at his current rate from distance (on pace for 348 triples), he'll deliver the fourth-most splashes of all time—in a 72-game season, no less.

But the one mark against him is big enough to deny him a top-five spot (for now, at least). Golden State sits just eighth in the Western Conference standings and 12th overall with a .520 winning percentage. So, while he's playing at an MVP level, his club isn't providing the necessary support to sway MVP voters.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

There will be seasons (yes, plural) in which Doncic is the runaway winner of the hoops world's most coveted individual honor. But unless the Mavericks get their act together sooner than later, this won't be one of them.

The 21-year-old is doing everything in his power to make that happen. He ranks sixth in scoring (27.8 points per game), second in assists (9.3) and 20th in rebounds (8.7). He and Nikola Jokic are the only players with top-20 rankings in all three categories.

Dallas has dealt with myriad injury and COVID-related absences, so maybe a full-strength Mavericks squad can position itself where Doncic needs it to be to take home the hardware. For now, though, his individual brilliance is worthy of just an honorable mention.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Durant is 32 years old and working his way back from a torn Achilles—arguably the worst injury an NBA player can suffer. You know all of this already, but it's worth a refresh because you'd never guess it by watching him.

There may have been legitimate questions of how Durant would look on this side of his injury, but turns out it's no different than before (minus some baked-in rest to help with his recovery). The four-time scoring champ and 2013-14 MVP is outperforming his career averages in points (29.5), rebounds (7.4), assists (5.2), field-goal percentage (52.9) and three-point percentage (44.9, a personal best).

He has already missed eight contests, though, and is currently stuck on the sidelines because of the league's health and safety protocols. The absences don't rule him out of the conversation—hence the mention here—but they're enough to keep him out of a hyper-competitive top five.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

No CJ McCollum. No Jusuf Nurkic. No Zach Collins. No problem? That doesn't sound possible, but an incredible amount of heavy lifting by Lillard has helped the Blazers keep their head, torso and thighs above water.

The injury-riddled Blazers occupy the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, and that almost entirely comes back to Lillard's proficiency. The team leader in points (29.4), assists (7.1) and minutes (36.0), Lillard has made Portland an enormous 11.6 points better per 100 possessions than it has fared without him.

He's had four top-10 finishes in MVP voting, and he has a decent shot at No. 5. But he has only once landed among the top five, and he could have trouble increasing that number. He might have an MVP-level impact on Portland, but from a leaguewide view, his combo of individual production and team success doesn't quite measure up to the best of the best.