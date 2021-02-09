Ron Hextall Named Penguins GM; Brian Burke Hired as President of Hockey Ops

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Former All-Star goalie Ron Hextall is taking over as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins announced on Tuesday that Hextall will fill the role previously occupied by Jim Rutherford, with Brian Burke being hired as president of hockey operations.

"It's an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins—an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice," Hextall said in the announcement. "I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.