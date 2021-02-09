    Ron Hextall Named Penguins GM; Brian Burke Hired as President of Hockey Ops

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021
    Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

    Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The Flyers fired Hextall on Monday, Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Former All-Star goalie Ron Hextall is taking over as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins

    The Penguins announced on Tuesday that Hextall will fill the role previously occupied by Jim Rutherford, with Brian Burke being hired as president of hockey operations. 

    "It's an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguinsan organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice," Hextall said in the announcement. "I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Brian Burke Will Join Ron Hextall and Penguins Management Team

      Brian Burke Will Join Ron Hextall and Penguins Management Team
      Pittsburgh Penguins logo
      Pittsburgh Penguins

      Brian Burke Will Join Ron Hextall and Penguins Management Team

      NHL Trade Talk
      via NHL Trade Talk

      Ron Hextall hired as Penguins GM; Brian Burke named hockey ops president

      Ron Hextall hired as Penguins GM; Brian Burke named hockey ops president
      Pittsburgh Penguins logo
      Pittsburgh Penguins

      Ron Hextall hired as Penguins GM; Brian Burke named hockey ops president

      Sean Leahy
      via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

      Flyers vs. Caps Postponed

      Tonight’s game postponed due to Flyers’ COVID-19 issues, Coyotes-Blues will now play seven games in a row

      Flyers vs. Caps Postponed
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Flyers vs. Caps Postponed

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Oilers, More

      NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Oilers, More
      Pittsburgh Penguins logo
      Pittsburgh Penguins

      NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Oilers, More

      Jim Parsons
      via The Hockey Writers