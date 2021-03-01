    Chiefs GM: Patrick Mahomes Expected to Be Ready for Training Camp After Surgery

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the field after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had surgery Feb. 10 but is expected to be ready to play by training camp after a three-month recovery, general manager Brett Veach told reporters Monday.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported two days after the Super Bowl that Mahomes was going to have surgery to repair his turf toe injury. ESPN's Adam Teicher added that the 2018 MVP is "expected to miss most of offseason work with the team but be full go by training camp."

    The 25-year-old was banged up in the postseason, starting in the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns. He appeared to injure his toe in the first quarter and left in the third quarter after being put in concussion protocol.

    The Chiefs advanced past the Browns with a 22-17 win, and Mahomes returned for Kansas City's final two playoff games, but a porous offensive line left him scrambling in a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

    Mahomes had another highly productive season in 2020, completing a career-high 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns against six interceptions. He signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs in July.

