Chiefs GM: Patrick Mahomes Expected to Be Ready for Training Camp After Surgery

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had surgery Feb. 10 but is expected to be ready to play by training camp after a three-month recovery, general manager Brett Veach told reporters Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported two days after the Super Bowl that Mahomes was going to have surgery to repair his turf toe injury. ESPN's Adam Teicher added that the 2018 MVP is "expected to miss most of offseason work with the team but be full go by training camp."

The 25-year-old was banged up in the postseason, starting in the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns. He appeared to injure his toe in the first quarter and left in the third quarter after being put in concussion protocol.

The Chiefs advanced past the Browns with a 22-17 win, and Mahomes returned for Kansas City's final two playoff games, but a porous offensive line left him scrambling in a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes had another highly productive season in 2020, completing a career-high 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns against six interceptions. He signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs in July.