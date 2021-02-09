    Buccaneers Tweet Viral Tom Brady Meme After Super Bowl 55 Run

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady shouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't stop celebrating their Super Bowl title anytime soon.

    The team's Twitter account recycled a meme about Tom Brady on Tuesday, this time bragging about the recent playoff run:

    The original picture of Brady came during a Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Buccaneers were stopped on a late fourth down, but Brady seemingly thought there was one more play.

    While the internet had plenty of fun with piling on Brady earlier in the season, especially after a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the quarterback got the last laugh. Tampa Bay won its final four regular-season games before winning four more in the playoffs, including three on the road.

    The Buccaneers also had an impressive list of victories over quarterbacks Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

    Considering the franchise hadn't even reached the playoffs in 12 years before 2020, you can expect more celebrating and trolling into the offseason.

